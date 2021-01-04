Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.