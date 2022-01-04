Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Fremont, NE
