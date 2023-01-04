It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Fremont, NE
