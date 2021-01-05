Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
