Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

