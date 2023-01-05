It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Fremont, NE
