Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

