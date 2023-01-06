Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Fremont, NE

Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.