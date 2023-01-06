Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Fremont, NE
