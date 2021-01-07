Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcas…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degr…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.19. 13 degrees …
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect te…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.17. 22 degrees is today…
This evening in Fremont: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one …
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with…