It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.7. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Fremont, NE
