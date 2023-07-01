Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Fremont, NE
