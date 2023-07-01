Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.