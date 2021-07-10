Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Fremont, NE
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
