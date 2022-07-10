The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Fremont, NE
