Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

