The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 12:59 AM CDT until MON 1:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Fremont, NE
