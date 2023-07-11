Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Fremont, NE
