Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.