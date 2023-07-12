The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 12:12 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Fremont, NE
