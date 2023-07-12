The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 12:12 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.