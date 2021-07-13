The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Loca…
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunders…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. …
Fremont will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. P…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll r…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be …