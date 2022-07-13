Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Fremont, NE
