Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph.