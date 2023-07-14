Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Fremont, NE
