Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

