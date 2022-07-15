The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening in Fremont: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …