Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Fremont, NE
