Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.