The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
