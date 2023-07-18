Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.