Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We'll see su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Ex…
This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV i…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Fremont's evening forecast: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to …
This evening in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …