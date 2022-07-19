Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.