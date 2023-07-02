Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. How likely …
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunder…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…