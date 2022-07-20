The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The UV i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expec…