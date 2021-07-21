Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.