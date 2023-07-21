Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Fremont, NE
