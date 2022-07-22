Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 103. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.