Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.