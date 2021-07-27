The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Fremont, NE
