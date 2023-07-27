Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 108. 73 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.