Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 112. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.