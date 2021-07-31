Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.