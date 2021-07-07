Fremont will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, it will be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
For the drive home in Fremont: Mainly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Sunday. …