Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.