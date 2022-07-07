The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Fremont, NE
