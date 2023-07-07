Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.