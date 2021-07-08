Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.