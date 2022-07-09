The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
This evening in Fremont: Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. T…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings …