The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
More rain expected in Nebraska today and a chance of severe storms in the central and western part of the state. See what hazards are possible…
Thanks to yesterday's cold front, Friday will be a little bit cooler and it's back to dry conditions. How long will we stay dry though and whe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll …