Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.