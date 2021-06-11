Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.