It will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North.