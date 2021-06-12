Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Part…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings …
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…
Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 8…
Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…